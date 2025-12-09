Pinkvilla Predicts: Final forecast for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, update on Avatar 3 and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

There is currently no major new release scheduled for January 1st, 2026. As such, there are no new entries in Pinkvilla Predicts this week; rather, just some updates on the existing titles. Even among those, there isn’t any major change per se.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was going to find it tough to get an initial. The building momentum of Dhurandhar will make things further difficult for the film in terms of getting awareness and showcasing. As a result, the high end forecast for the film is likely to be lower than previously anticipated



Avatar: Fire and Ash pre-sales for the IMAX format have been open for some time now. The film has sold about 15K tickets thus far, which is good but not close to the level that the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, had. This is in line with our forecast of the third film opening below the second film in India. The pre-sales for other formats shall open soon, and they will provide further confirmation.



Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had another song out last week, but that hasn’t moved the needle for the film. The wait is for the trailer, which will offer more clarity on its prospects. The forecast for now remains unchanged.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 12/12/2025 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 19/12/2025 Avatar: Fire and Ash Rs. 30.00 cr. Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 32.00 cr. 25/12/2025 Ikkis Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. 25/12/2025 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 9.00 cr.

