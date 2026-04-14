Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Aakhiri Sawal, final update on Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla

There is no major new entry in Pinkvilla Predicts this week, except Aakhiri Sawal, which is expected to be a non-opener. Additionally, this serves as the final update for Bhooth Bangla.

Aakhiri Sawal (08/05/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 0-50 lakh

Sanjay Dutt's Aakhiri Sawal is gearing up for release in the second week of May 2026. The political drama movie, directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, looks like a non-opener. Its success will depend heavily on word-of-mouth among the audience. As for now, the movie is looking for an opening under the Rs. 50 lakh at the box office.

The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Tridha Chaudhary, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, and others.

Other Updates

Heading into the final week, Bhooth Bangla is expected to avoid slipping into single digits on Friday. The previews starting from 9 PM on Thursday (April 16) are probably a bit too late to make a material impact on its opening day business. There isn’t much increase on upside from the previous forecast of opening day inclusive of previews i.e. Rs. 14 crore. It does seem that hitting Rs. 15 crore may be possible.

The initial advance bookings have a decent amount of traction, which could give it a mid-teens opening.

The final forecast for Bhooth Bangla is Rs. 2-3 crore for paid previews and Rs. 10-13 crore for Friday, giving a total Day 1 of Rs. 12-16 crore nett at the Hindi box office.

The Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 17/04/2026 Bhooth Bangla Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 13.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. 24/04/2026 Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Rs. 0.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 0.25 cr. 01/05/2026 Ek Din Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. 01/05/2026 Raja Shivaji (Hindi) Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 08/05/2026 Aakhiri Sawal Rs. 0.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 0.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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