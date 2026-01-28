Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein, final update for Mardaani 3

Border 2 opened to Rs. 28.50 crore nett approx on its opening day, which came in slightly short of the forecasted low end of Rs. 30 crore. The film did pick up over the weekend and has done better since then.

Entering the “Pinkvilla Predicts” tracking this week are two releases, Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein. It is also the final update for Mardaani 3.

Assi (20/02/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 1.00-2.50 crore

Assi is the third collaboration between Anubhav Sinha and Tapsee, whose previous two films found some traction with their niche, with Thappad opening to Rs. 2.75 crore nett in 2020. The trailer for the film is currently exclusively in theatres, which is reported to be good. Having said that, it has become difficult for films in this space, i.e. small/mid-scale dramas, to get an initial. This is expected to be no exception either.

Do Deewane Seher Mein (20/02/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 0.50-1.50 crore

The teaser for the film was light and pleasant. Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali production, still being a romantic film, with an urban touch and without any saleable face value, the initial is tough. Things may improve if music works.

Other Updates

Mardaani 3 is buzzing cold with no meaningful traction visible so far. Advances also opened late, offering little insight into demand. Consequently, the opening day forecast has been revised downward slightly from Rs. 2–4 crore nett to Rs. 1.50–3.50 crore nett.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 30/01/2026 Mardaani 3 Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 06/02/2026 Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. 13/02/2026 Tu Yaa Main Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 13/02/2026 O Romeo Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. 20/02/2026 Assi Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 20/02/2026 Do Deewane Seher Mein Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr.

