Entering the Pinkvilla Predicts tracking this week is Avengers: Doomsday. This also serves as the final update for Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9.

Avengers: Doomsday (17th December 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 95-105 crore nett

Marvel is gearing up to reset the record books in four weeks with Avengers: Doomsday. The film is carrying tremendous buzz, reflected in its sensational pre-sales across the globe, including India. The film will certainly break all existing Hollywood opening and single-day records in India on its opening day. The only question is: by how much?

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That answer isn't entirely clear yet, as it will depend largely on the final capacity. On that front, the film is having never seen before showcasing, with cinemas across country having early morning shows starting 6 AM while wherever permissible, even 12 AM and 3 AM shows are being played. There is also a HUGE increase in ticket prices for the film so far, which will push the average ticket price to new heights. It’s not yet clear what that will be.

In that case, what we can do is project admissions.

The highest single-day admissions for a Hollywood film is 30.75 lakh by Spider-Man: Brand New Day on its fourth day. Before that, Avengers: Endgame had nearly 30 lakh admissions on its opening day in 2019. The release sizes have gone up since then; the expectations are for Doomsday to make use of that and push towards the 35 lakh mark.

Now, Brand New Day had an ATP of around Rs. 325. Doomsday could be somewhere between Rs. 350-400. As such, taking 33-36 lakh as expected admissions gives a range of Rs. 115-145 crore GROSS first day or Rs. 95-120 crore nett. For now, we are going with Rs. 95-105 crore nett. If ATP appears to land close to that high end, there will be a revision near release.

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NOTE: The above forecast is inclusive of 3D charges. Without 3D charges, the forecast will be Rs. 86-96 crore nett.

Other Updates

Going into the final week, the expectations for Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 remain largely the same. There is only some movement in the pinpoint forecast as listed below.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 27/11/2026 Yeh Prem Mol Liya Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. 27/11/2026 Gunmaster G9 Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. 04/12/2026 Maatrubhumi Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. 04/12/2026 Eetha Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. 17/12/2026 Avengers: Doomsday Rs. 95.00 cr. Rs. 105.00 cr. Rs. 100.00 cr.

NOTE:

The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release. The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Trailer update for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Avengers Doomsday assembles sensational presales