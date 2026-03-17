Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar The Revenge gears up for century opening day

Entering the “Pinkvilla Predicts” tracking this week is Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla. This is also the final update for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has previews tomorrow and officially releases on Wednesday.

Bhooth Bangla (10/04/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 10-15 crore

Bhooth Bangla reunites the superhit actor-director duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, a pair that has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic comedy entertainers. Not only were their films box office successes upon release, but they have also enjoyed exceptional recall value over the years.

From its title, casting, and teaser, Bhooth Bangla appears to carry tonal and thematic similarities to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, another film from the same actor-director duo. While there is no official IP connection, this familiarity could work in the film’s favour. The recent Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequels, despite featuring a different lead cast, have performed strongly at the box office.

That said, the trailer will be a key determinant. If the trailer is well-received, there is definitely potential for an upside, and the opening day could be revised upwards.

Other Updates

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is having fantastic pre-sales as expected. The previews had raked in Rs. 25 crore nett approx as of this morning, while the opening day was close to Rs. 15 crore nett. Previews make the forecast a bit difficult because a significant portion of early demand is consumed by them.

The previews seem like they can clear Rs. 35 crore nett, and then the opening day looks should be north of Rs. 60 crore nett. If it were direct opening day without previews, the film would have certainly set the new opening day record of possibly over Rs. 90 crore. That said, the industry reporting is likely to club preview collections with Thursday opening day figures, even though the conventional approach has been to keep them separate.

The final forecast remains largely unchanged, with a minor change of upping the low-end forecast from Rs. 60 crore nett to Rs. 62 crore nett, giving the range of Rs. 62-75 crore nett and a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 68 crore nett. The previews are forecasted at Rs. 35-40 crore nett.

Combining both, the forecast is Rs. 97-115 crore nett, with a pinpoint of Rs. 105 crore nett.

The Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 19/03/2026 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 62.00 cr. Rs. 75.00 cr. Rs. 68.00 cr. 10/04/2026 Bhooth Bangla Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 13.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Dhurandhar The Revenge eyes Rs. 100 Cr opening day including previews in India