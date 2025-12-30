Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Border 2, final update for Ikkis

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened to dismal numbers as was forecasted. Entering “Pinkvilla Predicts” tracking this week is the first mega release of 2026, Border 2.

Border 2 (23/01/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 33-40 crore

In 2023, Gadar 2 took everyone by surprise. It opened to a blistering response and went on to collect over Rs. 500 crore nett, marking a massive resurgence of superstar Sunny Deol, who had been phased out for a considerable time. The blockbuster success of Gadar 2 immediately sparked the inevitable question… when would a sequel to Border, another all-time blockbuster of Sunny Deol, be made? And the answer is here.

This time, there will certainly be no mistake of undermining it. The film has been buzzing hot ever since it was announced. The teaser, released a few days ago, may have faced some criticism on the visual front, but that seems like it should hardly matter. The moment the iconic “ho… ho…” from Sandese Aate Hain starts, nostalgia kicks in, and watch the film fly.

Gadar 2 opened to Rs. 38 crore nett on lower ticket prices and constrained showcasing due to the clash with OMG 2. While Gadar 2 probably had a bigger brand value, Border 2 will have a solo release and blockbuster ticket pricing at its disposal, which could enable it to score better. For now, expectations are to match the Gadar 2 opening, but depending on the trailer reception, the film could push to higher levels, with an opening in excess of the Rs. 50 crore is very much on the table.

Other Updates:

- The pre-sales for Ikkis started yesterday, and they are in line with the expectations of low opening. The higher end of the forecast is increased slightly from Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 3.50 crore.

- Jan Neta (Hindi) is going to be released in the national chains, unlike the previous two films of Vijay. However, any possible gains from that are expected to come within the already forecasted number.

- The Raja Saab (Hindi) got another trailer, which had a better reception than the previous promos. Even so, the forecasted range of Rs. 5-8 crore remains appropriate for now.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 01/01/2026 Ikkis Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 09/01/2026 The Raja Saab (Hindi) Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. 09/01/2026 Jan Neta (Hindi) Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 16/01/2026 Rahu Ketu Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 16/01/2026 Happy Patel Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 0.75 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. 23/01/2026 Border 2 Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 40.00 cr. Rs. 37.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Jan Neta and Rahu Ketu, Final update for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri