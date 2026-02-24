Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Dhurandhar The Revenge, final update for The Kerala Story 2

Both new releases this week, Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi, opened as forecasted.

Entering the Pinkvilla Predicts tracking this week is the highly anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge. This also marks the final update for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (19/03/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 67-77 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 is the most anticipated Bollywood film in recent times, probably since Dhoom 3. The original Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, was a box office dhurandhar, which had a glorious run and went on to become the biggest Hindi film of all time. It has continued its record-breaking journey beyond theatrically as well, amassing record views for an Indian film on Netflix.

The film has no fresh marketing material out yet, but it doesn’t even really matter, as the first part itself was a trailer for it. It could practically release tomorrow and will still open to historic numbers.

The record for the highest opening day for a Hindi film is held by Jawan at Rs. 64 crore nett. Releasing on Eid holiday, Dhurandhar 2 would comfortably cross that and will set new benchmarks for the Hindi film industry. Had it been a solo release, it would be expected to clear Rs. 70 crore nett and Rs. 80 crore nett mark, possibly even Rs. 90 crore nett, but that is unfortunately not the case as the film is slated to clash with Yash starrer Toxic, which will cause a loss of capacity.

If it were a solo release, the forecast for the film would have been around Rs. 80-90 crore, but considering the clash, it is starting at Rs. 67-77 crore. In this range, the scope for upside is more, with the pinpoint forecast closer to the higher end. With more clarity on showcasing, as we get closer to release, the forecast may be increased.

Other Updates

The Kerala Story 2 remains a tricky title to predict for all the factors explained previously. The forecast remains unchanged at Rs. 3-7 crore.

The Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 27/02/2026 The Kerala Story 2 Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 19/03/2026 Toxic (Hindi) Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. 19/03/2026 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 67.00 cr. Rs. 77.00 cr. Rs. 75.00 cr.

