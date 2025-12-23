Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Jan Neta and Rahu Ketu, Final update for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Avatar: Fire and Ash opened lower than the forecasted range. This marks the first miss for “Pinkvilla Predicts” recently. That said, the call was directionally accurate in anticipating a drop from Avatar: The Way of Water, a decline that most of the trade did not foresee.

Entering tracking this week are two new releases: Jan Neta and Rahu Ketu. This also serves as the final update for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Jan Neta (09/01/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 1.5-3 crore

Jan Neta is the Hindi dubbed version of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay. As his final film before entering politics, the project carries massive buzz in its home market; however, that sentiment does not meaningfully translate to the Hindi circuits. Vijay’s last two Hindi dubbed releases opened at Rs. 3 crore nett and Rs. 2 crore nett. Jan Neta is expected to be in the same range, albeit on the slightly lower side.

Rahu Ketu (16/01/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 1-3 crore

A comedy film featuring the two leads of the Fukrey franchise, with a teaser that implied a similar sort of film. However, without the Fukrey branding or IP value, opening traction becomes challenging. Had this been titled Fukrey 4, it would have taken a start, but in its current form, expectations remain muted.

Other Updates

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri finally got a trailer, but didn't get to travel amidst the Dhurandhar wave. The pre-sales opened two days back, and the response so far has been lacking. With the holdovers, Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash, doing significantly better, showcasing issues are expected, though that’s the least of its concerns at this point.

The one plus with the film is that it is a holiday release, which could give it some holiday audience. Consequently, the forecast is lowered from Rs. 6-10 crore to Rs. 5-8 crore.

NOTE: The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding aka inorganic box office numbers.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 25/12/2025 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. 01/01/2026 Ikkis Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 09/01/2026 The Raja Saab (Hindi) Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. 09/01/2026 Jan Neta (Hindi) Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 16/01/2026 Rahu Ketu Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr.

