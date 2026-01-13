Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Mardaani 3, final update for Rahu Ketu and Happy Patel

The Raja Saab (Hindi) opened to Rs. 5.50 crore nett on its first day, which is exactly as forecasted by Pinkvilla Predicts. However, that number was inflated by feeding, but even that comes in the forecasted range.

Entering the tracking this week is Rani Mukherjee starrer Mardaani 3. This also serves as the final tracking update for Rahu Ketu and Happy Patel.

Mardaani 3 (30/01/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 2-4 crore

Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise, the previous two films of which found success at the box office. Initially scheduled for February 27th, the release was pushed forward by nearly a month last week.

The previous Mardaani film opened to Rs. 3.75 crore nett in 2019. The natural expectations will be to grow on that; however, this will not be easy. The general box office health has deteriorated since then, particularly for the small and mid-scale films like Mardaani. The trailer that came out yesterday was decent, but nothing remarkable. Furthermore, the film releases a week after Border 2, which is expected to be a big grosser and could dominate theatrical space in the weeks that follow.

Consequently, expectations are for Mardaani 3 to open lower than its predecessor.

Other Updates

Rahu Ketu hasn’t made a mark with its marketing. While the film seems like an entertainer and, as noted in its first forecast, it will find it tough to take off as an original, without some IP branding. The forecast of Rs. 1.50-3.50 crore remains unchanged.

Happy Patel is expected to be a non-starter and will be relying on word of mouth. The forecast remains unchanged at Rs. 25-75 lakh.

Border 2 is buzzing nicely and remains on course to open around Rs. 40 crore. The wait is for the trailer to see in what direction it moves from the current forecast

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 16/01/2026 Rahu Ketu Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 16/01/2026 Happy Patel Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 0.75 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. 23/01/2026 Border 2 Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 44.00 cr. Rs. 40.00 cr. 30/01/2026 Mardaani 3 Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr.

