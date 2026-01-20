Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain, final update for Border 2

Both of the two releases last week, Rahu Ketu and Happy Patel, were non-starters. While that was expected and forecasted, they did open outside the forecasted range, with Happy Patel opening slightly better than the forecasted high-end of Rs. 75 lakhs and Rahu Ketu falling short of the forecasted low-end of Rs. 1.50 crore.

Entering the tracking this week are three releases, O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain. This also serves as the final update for Border 2.

O Romeo (13/02/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 4-7 crore

Director Vishal Bhardwaj has an unremarkable track record at the box office, though his collaborations with Shahid Kapoor, Kaminey and Haider, have done much better relatively.

Inflation-adjusted, both those films would open around Rs. 10 crore today, but that seems like a stretch for this film. The previous two films of Shahid Kapoor opened to Rs. 5.50 crore (Devaa) and Rs. 6.50 crore (Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya). An opening in a similar range is expected here, with the film looking more in range of Devaa than TBMAUJ.

A teaser of sorts was released a week ago, which didn’t do much for it. The trailer could provide better clarity. Both Kaminey and Haider had gotten some appreciation for their music; a hit song or two could help the opening here as well.

Tu Yaa Main (13/02/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 1.50-3.50 crore

The teaser, released a few days ago, was intriguing, blending romance with creature horror. Having said that, while the teaser was interesting, getting a start from that with a newer cast needs some effective marketing and hit music helps.

Whether these factors fall into place remains to be seen. Expectations are modest for now, though the film does carry some potential.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain (06/02/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 0.50-1 crore

An adult-comedy film based on a TV series of the same name, which is said to have a following. The trailer released last week has some good viewership numbers online, but whether that TV following and those online views translate to theatrical footfalls is an unknown.

Other Updates

The pre-sales for Border 2 opened yesterday. While they are good, they aren’t at the level of expectations. The sales suggest an opening in the low to mid 30s instead of Rs. 40 crore. The forecast is accordingly lowered from Rs. 36-44 crore to Rs. 30-37 crore, with a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 32 crore.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 23/01/2026 Border 2 Rs. 30.00 cr. Rs. 37.00 cr. Rs. 32.00 cr. 30/01/2026 Mardaani 3 Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 06/02/2026 Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. 13/02/2026 Tu Yaa Main Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 13/02/2026 O Romeo Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr.

