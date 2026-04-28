Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, final update on Raja Shivaji

Entering the Pinkvilla Predicts tracking this week are three releases: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. It is also the final forecast for Ek Din and Raja Shivaji (Hindi).

The Hindi film industry had a good last couple of weeks with the historic success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and a highly encouraging win with Bhooth Bangla. The month of May has these titles, which aren’t big films on paper, but they are the bread and butter for the industry, as they are what is supposed to keep the box office ticking on a weekly basis.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (15/05/2026)

First day box office forecast: Rs. 4-6 crore

Sequel to the 2019 HIT film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, with a different cast. The 2019 film opened to Rs. 8 crore nett. Had a follow-up with the same cast arrived in 2020 (well, without a pandemic looming), with Ayushmann Khurrana at his peak, it would have opened very well.

However, the time has changed for the worse for films in this small town comedy space and, by extension, for Ayushmann Khurrana. There have been a couple of sequels to films from that time, which have opened to similar or even lower numbers, despite all the inflation.

Although this is a franchise film, there is not much franchise value. The opening will be driven largely by the trailer and music. Two songs have been released so far, but neither has generated meaningful traction. The teaser functioned more as an announcement than a showcase of the film’s comic appeal. If the trailer delivers on humour, the opening prospects could see some improvement.

Chand Mera Dil (22/05/2026)

First day box office forecast: Rs. 2.50-5 crore

Last year had a couple of surprise hits centred on “dil-toota ashiq” and hit music, regardless of not having a big cast in the lead. This is a film with similar themes.

The key is music. The title song did well, but not to the level of films last year. The second song is even less. There is still time; the songs may grow closer to release, as it happened with Tere Ishk Mein. If that happens, the opening prospects can improve drastically.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (22/05/2026)

First day box office forecast: Rs. 5-8 crore

A rom-com starring Varun Dhawan in the lead. His last rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, opened to Rs. 9 crore nett, but that was on a holiday, dropping to Rs. 5.50 crore nett on the next day. The expectations from this are of a similar level, unless the trailer moves the needle. The teaser was interesting, but the songs haven’t worked yet; all eyes are on the trailer.

Other Updates

Raja Shivaji will open strongly in the original Marathi version. The Hindi prospects look limited, although the holiday factor will be a plus. The forecast remains unchanged.

Ek Din has also seen no significant movement in buzz or positioning, and its forecast stays as is.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release Date Title Low-End Forecast High-End Forecast Pinpoint Forecast 01/05/2026 Ek Din Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. 01/05/2026 Raja Shivaji (Hindi) Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 08/05/2026 Aakhri Sawal Rs. 0.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 0.25 cr. 15/05/2026 Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 22/05/2026 Chand Mera Dil Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. 22/05/2026 Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hai Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr.

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