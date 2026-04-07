Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Raja Shivaji (Hindi) and Ek Din, trailer update for Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla

After a brief hiatus of two weeks, Pinkvilla Predicts returns. Entering the tracking this week are two new releases, Ek Din and Raja Shivaji (Hindi). Additionally, there is a trailer update for Bhooth Bangla.

Raja Shivaji (Hindi) (01/05/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 2-4 crore

The 2020s have already seen two major blockbusters based on Maratha warriors, Tanhaji and Chhaava. On paper, Raja Shivaji is expected to be bigger than them, although the response to the trailer is not to their level. Both Tanhaji and Chhaava opened strongly in Maharashtra, while the rest of India was relatively slow initially, before picking up momentum due to positive word of mouth.

In Maharashtra, the original Marathi version is likely to be the first choice for audiences, which limits the potential of the Hindi dubbed version. The Hindi markets outside Maharashtra, which were slow starters for the earlier films, are not expected to perform better in this case either. That said, the holiday factor should lend some support to the opening day numbers.

Ek Din (01/05/2025)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 1-2 crore

Second theatrical release for Junaid Khan following his dismal outing with Loveyapa. Expectations remain muted this time as well, with the trailer failing to generate much interest. The film is expected to perform at a similar level to Loveyapa, which opened at Rs. 1 crore on its first day. The holiday may provide a slight boost for “day one”, but nothing game-changing.

Other Updates

Bhooth Bangla has released its trailer, which has garnered a mixed response. The film will also have paid previews on the night prior to release, which will be taking away from Friday. All things considered, the forecast is lowered to Rs. 7-11 crore from Rs. 10-15 crore.

The previews could fetch another Rs. 2-3 crore nett, which would give an all-inclusive opening day of Rs. 9-14 crore.

The Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 17/04/2026 Bhooth Bangla Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. 24/04/2026 Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Rs. 0.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 0.25 cr. 01/05/2026 Ek Din Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. 01/05/2026 Raja Shivaji (Hindi) Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr.

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