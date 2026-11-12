Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, Eetha and Gunmaaster G9

Ramayana: Part One opened below our predicted range, marking one of the few major misses in an otherwise solid year for Pinkvilla Predicts. The primary reason for the miss was our underestimation of the pre-Diwali factor, something we had flagged as a potential risk in our analysis.

Entering the Pinkvilla Predicts this week are Gumaaster G9, Maatrubhumi and Eetha.

Gunmaaster G9 (27th November 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 4-7 crore nett

Hot on the success of Awaraapan 2 and some other surprise successes for films in this space, there are some expectations for this film. This is a film in a similar space, in which Emraan Hashmi has given some hits in the past as well. However, Awaraapan 2 had the backing of an IP value, which isn’t the case here, and Emraan Hashmi on his own hasn't shown much of an initial command for a while.

The trailer was released yesterday, and the initial response to it is good. The music is going to be the key. One of the songs is said to have worked. It needs to be seen how the rest fares.

While the pinpoint forecast is Rs. 4.50 crore nett, there does exist potential for upside with high end forecast of Rs. 7 crore nett.

Maatrubhumi (4th December 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 6-10 crore nett

Originally slated to release in the first half of the year, the film was delayed. It's a war/military genre film which has limited takers, more so when it’s Indo-China. The production values are also low, which further limits its chances.

The only plus for the film seems to be Salman Khan. While the megastar hasn’t seen much success lately, he remains one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the country. The opening expectations are only for his face value, other wise this would have been a non-opener.

Eetha (4th December 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 5-8 crore nett

This feels like a regional film, catering primarily to Maharashtra. Fortunately for the film, Maharashtra is a huge box office market, which could carry a film solely. Say a mini-Chhaava. Outside Maharashtra, it needs to be seen whether the music can lift the film’s initial value, and then, of course, word of mouth could lead to acceptance in other places as well.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 27/11/2026 Yeh Prem Mol Liya Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. 27/11/2026 Gunmaster G9 Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. 04/12/2026 Maatrubhumi Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. 04/12/2026 Eetha Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Yeh Prem Mol Liya and final update for Ramayana Part One