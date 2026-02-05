Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, trailer update for Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein

Mardaani 3 opened to Rs. 3.85 crore nett approx on its opening day, which was slightly higher than the forecasted range of Rs. 1.5-3.50 crore, but was still in the general vicinity of it. The opening in the morning was around the Rs. 3 crore level, and it saw improvement over the day.

Entering the “Pinkvilla Predicts” tracking this week is The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (27/02/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 1-4 crore

This is a tricky title to predict. The original was a blockbuster in 2023, opening to Rs. 6.75 crore and eventually closing at Rs. 221 crore nett. The film was carried by a political ideology, but whether it holds the same traction is uncertain.

During the same period, The Kashmir Files was a hit at an even higher level, but the sequel to that, The Bengal Files, had a pretty dismal turnout last year, opening to just Rs. 1.35 crore and closing around Rs. 15 crore nett. A similar fate could be possible for this film as well, but then one can’t be too sure of that, as later in the year, a nothing film like The Taj Story managed to do decently well. Here, with some IP value for the original, one would expect better.

Other Updates

The trailer of Assi was released online, which didn’t change much for it. There is probably a bit more upside to it, so the range is extended from Rs. 1-2 crore to Rs. 1-3 crore.

Do Deewane Seher Mein also got a trailer, which is fairly impressive. The challenge remains with the genre being tough to get an initial in today’s market. If the initial reception is good, that could push the biz in the evening. Releasing it on 13th February, before Valentine's Day, would have been more ideal than 20th February.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 06/02/2026 Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. 13/02/2026 Tu Yaa Main Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 13/02/2026 O Romeo Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. 20/02/2026 Assi Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 20/02/2026 Do Deewane Seher Mein Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 27/02/2026 The Kerala Story 2 Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr.

