Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for The Raja Saab, Final update for Avatar Fire and Ash

Entering the “Pinkvilla Predict” tracking this week is Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab (Hindi). This is also the final forecast for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The Raja Saab (09/01/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 6-9 crore

The Raja Saab is a fantasy horror-comedy fronted by Prabhas, a genre that is currently in vogue, having delivered a couple of major hits, including the current highest-grossing original Hindi film of all time, Stree 2. The film has been mounted on a lavish scale, with extensive visual effects, which adds to its theatrical appeal.

Prabhas has consistently delivered openings with his films in Hindi circuits; however, those films largely belonged to the action genre or carried strong religious undertones. Although the horror-comedy genre is working, the comedy in this film is more like a South Indian film, which could be a problem, especially in the bigger centres.

The first teaser of the film didn’t impress, but the trailer was better. Songs haven’t made a mark, but that’s seldom the case with dubbed films.

Other Updates

Avatar: Fire and Ash pre-sales are tracking below those of Avatar: The Way of Water, which was largely expected, though the drop has proven to be somewhat steeper than initially anticipated. Making things difficult further is the ongoing box office juggernaut, Dhurandhar, which will be posing it a challenge in terms of showcasing and competition in general. Consequently, the forecast is lowered to Rs. 21-26 crore nett from Rs. 30-35 crore nett.

There are whispers of Ikkis moving from 25th December to 1st January, though nothing has been made official yet. This would be a sensible move, as the film would find it extremely difficult to secure adequate showcasing on December 25th amid competition from Dhurandhar, Avatar and TMMTMTTM. While the change in release date is unlikely to significantly alter its opening, a January 1st release would offer far better showcasing, giving it a chance and not getting lost in the plethora of releases.

Note: The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding aka inorganic box office numbers.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 19/12/2025 Avatar: Fire and Ash Rs. 21.00 cr. Rs. 26.00 cr. Rs. 25.00 cr. 25/12/2025 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. 25/12/2025 Ikkis Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 09/01/2026 The Raja Saab (Hindi) Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 9.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr.

