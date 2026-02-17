Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Toxic (Hindi), trailer update for The Kerala Story 2, final update for Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein

Two new releases this week, the main release, O’ Romeo, opened as forecasted. Tu Yaa Main fell a bit short of the Rs. 1 crore low-end forecast, but in the same general vicinity.

With no major release scheduled for March 13, there is no fresh entrant to Pinkvilla Predicts this week. The following week will bring two notable titles, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic (Hindi), into tracking. With that in mind, Toxic is forecasted a week in advance, and Dhurandhar will be updated next week.

Toxic (Hindi) (19/03/2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 10-15 crore

Toxic is the first release of Yash, following the blockbuster success of the K.G.F. franchise, which catapulted him to the national stage. The film retains his established mass-hero persona, with shades of his K.G.F. character Rocky, which is a plus.

The two promos released so far offer a cocktail of stylised violence and bold sensual imagery. It’s been a while since a major film did that, but that tends to do well as far as opening is concerned, especially in smaller centres. Although that may limit its appeal in family audiences, that shouldn’t be an issue for the opening day.

The film releases on Eid. It’s a big holiday, which benefits everywhere, but the muslim mass centres are particularly in overdrive, and the film is going to fare strongly there.

With all these pluses, there is one negative and a BIG one at that. Toxic clashes with what appears to be the biggest Hindi film in recent times, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be the first preference for exhibitors and audiences on the day, and Toxic will likely suffer in showcasing. While the clash will certainly amplify awareness for Toxic, awareness without adequate showcasing may not fully convert into box office numbers.

Whether the film holds on to this date remains to be seen, but as of today, the clash seems highly likely. With a solo release or even a clash with a lesser film than Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on a major holiday, the film could have made a go at Rs. 20 crore or higher opening day, but in the current scenario, it's more likely to be around half of that.

Other Updates:

The Kerala Story 2 got a trailer today, and it has been received well, with the promo carrying a strong, impactful tone.

Forecasting remains tricky, as the film’s target audience may not be regular cinema-goers, similar to what was seen with The Kerala Story. Another uncertainty is whether the audience turns up on day one or builds over the weekend and weekdays.

However, the trailer is a clear positive, and the opening day forecast is accordingly revised to Rs. 3–7 crore, up from Rs. 1–5 crore.

Assi remains unchanged, while Do Deewane Seher Mein is lowered slightly.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 20/02/2026 Assi Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 20/02/2026 Do Deewane Seher Mein Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. 27/02/2026 The Kerala Story 2 Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 19/03/2026 Toxic (Hindi) Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr.

