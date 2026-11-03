Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9, final update for Ramayana Part One

Entering the Pinkvilla Predicts tracker this week are Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9. This also marks the final update for Ramayana: Part One ahead of its release.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya (27th November 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 4-7 crore nett

The return of legendary filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, whose filmography includes some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, is the biggest talking point here. That said, his films aren’t known for killer initials, but more for the incredible legs. While a couple of them, like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, did get huge openings, that was more due to the superstardom of the lead, Salman Khan.

It is also said that these films are probably out of date, though there could always be something like Vivah, but again, that was more of a legs thing than an opening.

The lead of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana, was a budding star in the pre-pandemic era, but that is no longer the case. His recent non-franchise films have all opened in the range of Rs. 3-4 crore nett.

All things considered, the film is expected to take a low initial, although considering the legendary track record of the director, there could be some upside from the recent openings of Ayushmann.

Gunmaaster G9 (27th November 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 2.5-5.5 crore nett

Hot on the success of Awaraapan 2, there are some expectations for this film. This is a film in a similar space, in which Emraan Hashmi has given some hits in the past as well. However, Awaraapan 2 had the backing of an IP value, which isn’t the case here.

The music will be the key for the initial. One of the songs is said to have worked. It needs to be seen how the rest fares. The trailer will also be crucial; that may alter the forecast.

Other Updates

Ramayana Part One (Hindi) is coming in a bit short of expectations. As was mentioned before, the pre-Diwali period is a limiting factor in Northern India, while there is a different challenge in the South, where the dubbed versions seem to be taking away some business in the two major metro centres of Bengaluru and Hyderabad. As such, the final forecast is revised downward to Rs. 52-60 crore nett, with a pinpoint of Rs. 56 crore nett.

Read more about Ramayana opening prospects here.

NOTE: The above forecast excludes 3D charges. Including 3D charges, the number will be roughly 10 per cent higher.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 05/11/2026 Ramayana: Part One (Hindi) Rs. 53.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. 27/11/2026 Yeh Prem Mol Liya Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. 27/11/2026 Gunmaster 69 Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Trailer boosts confidence in Ramayana Part One, final update for Udta Teer