Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, final update for Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan

Entering the Pinkvilla Predicts tracking this week is Drishyam 3. This is the final forecast for Haiwaan.

Drishyam 3 (2nd October 2026)

First day box office forecast: Rs. 50-60 crore nett

Franchises/IPs are running hot at the box office right now, with all but two HIT films this year being franchise/IP films. Drishyam is one of the biggest film franchises to come in the past decade. The original film was an AVERAGE success but had impressive legs. The sequel, released in 2021, was one of the first BLOCKBUSTERs in the post-COVID era.

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Unlike its predecessors, which were remakes of the Malayalam originals, Drishyam 3 is an original Hindi film. The remake factor may have capped the second film's potential to some extent, especially given how remakes have struggled at the box office in recent years. This time, that hurdle doesn't exist. Moreover, the third instalment in Malayalam didn’t receive universal acclaim, which the first two did, so not being a remake, that is not baggage the film will carry.

The franchise itself is potent enough to give a big opening, it releasing on a national holiday highly amplifies its opening prospects. It would be no surprise if the film takes the record for opening day, although the genre probably limits it from going full throttle in the smaller centres, which could be the difference between a record and not a record. Regardless, the opening is going to be massive.

Other Updates

Haiwaan hasn’t seen much movement in buzz leading up to the release. The advance bookings opened yesterday have been expectedly lacklustre. It will have to rely on getting some walk-up business on the face value of Akshay Kumar and then hope for word of mouth to give it a nudge in later shows of the day. The final forecast is slightly revised down to Rs. 4 to 7 crore.

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Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 11/09/2026 Haiwaan Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 18/09/2026 Vibe Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 18/09/2026 Daayra Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 25/09/2026 Avengers: Endgame - Encore Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 25/09/2026 Vvan Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. 02/10/2026 Drishyam 3 Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Rs. 57.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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