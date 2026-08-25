Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Akshay Kumar - Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan and Vibe

Entering the “Pinkvilla Predicts” tracking this week are Haiwaan and Vibe.

Haiwaan (11th September 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 6-9 crore

Being a crime thriller, Haiwaan has a limited initial value. For the opening, the film will be relying on the star value of Akshay Kumar. After that, it's about WOM; if accepted, the film can have a run and probably get some boost for opening day as well.

Vibe (18th September 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 1.50-3 crore

The previous comedy film from the same director and lead actor, Madgaon Express, had a low opening but got a good reception, which gave it a decent run, particularly in Mumbai. That film opened to Rs. 1.50 crore nett, thanks to some goodwill from that film and the teaser released a couple of days ago being funny; the expectations are for a higher start than Madgaon Express.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 04/09/2026 Mirzapur: The Movie Rs. 14.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. 11/09/2026 Haiwaan Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 9.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. 18/09/2026 Vibe Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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