Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Avatar Fire and Ash, Final update for Tere Ishk Mein

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 30-35 crore

Avatar is one of the biggest Hollywood IPs in India. Both films in the franchise became the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India at the time of their release, with Avatar: The Way of Water still holding that crown.

Avatar 2 opened to Rs. 39.90 crore nett in 2022, the second-highest opening day ever for Hollywood, trailing only Avengers: Endgame. There was probably still some COVID hesitancy in the market, especially in Northern circuits, which could have held it back a bit. Factoring in that limitation and nearly three years of inflation, the expectation would naturally be for the third film to open higher.

However, that may not be the case.

The Way of Water had the advantage of pent-up demand, a 13-year gap, massive curiosity, and the theatrical spectacle that only an Avatar film could deliver. Those novelty factors aren’t as strong this time. While the reception for the second film was good, it wasn’t as strong as the first film. Due to this, Fire and Ash is expected to see a slight drop in collections from the second film.

Other Updates

- Tere Ishk Mein is buzzing strongly in the exhibition sector, with strong music reception. Based on that, the forecast was to be upped to over Rs. 10 crore. The film had its advance open yesterday, and the initial advance trends also seem to be suggesting that as well. The first day box office forecast is bumped from Rs. 5-8 crore to Rs. 11-15 crore.

- Dhurandhar remains on track for an opening day in the teens, albeit the forecast is nudged slightly higher from Rs. 12-16 crore to Rs. 13-17 crore.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 28/11/2025 Gustaakh Ishq Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. 28/11/2025 Tere Ishk Mein Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 13.00 cr. 05/12/2025 Dhurandhar Rs. 13.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. 12/12/2025 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 19/12/2025 Avatar: Fire and Ash Rs. 30.00 cr. Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 32.00 cr.





