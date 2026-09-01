Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Avengers Endgame: Encore and The Vvaan, final update for Mirzapur: The Movie

Entering this week's Pinkvilla Predicts tracking are Avengers Endgame: Encore and The Vvaan, while this marks the final update for Mirzapur: The Movie.

The Vvaan (25th September 2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 1.50-4 crore nett

The film probably had potential with its massy treatment of a jungle fantasy, but the production value in the recently released teaser left it with little chance. The only hope is if the music could work, which could get it some initial traction in the smaller centres.

Avengers Endgame: Encore (25th September 2026)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 5-8 crore nett

Avengers: Endgame was an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER in its original release in 2019. The Marvel brand took a hit since then, but the recent mega success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the high anticipation of Avengers: Doomsday seem to have reinvigorated it. The re-release is also said to be linking Endgame with Doomsday, with additional content, which should be of interest.

As such, the film is expected to take the best start ever for a Hollywood re-release, with potential for upside in the current forecast.

Other Updates

Two weeks ago, when the first forecast of Mirzapur: The Movie was given, that was a bold call, as not many (or any) in the industry see it going that high. Fortunately, the advances, which started yesterday, have fallen in line with the forecast; in fact, tapping the higher end of expectations. The film is looking to clear the 100K ticket mark at the national chains, likely to be around 125K. There will be a holiday benefit, which should further help in current sales.

The forecast is revised upwards to Rs. 21-26 crore nett, with a pinpoint of Rs. 24 crore nett.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 04/09/2026 Mirzapur: The Movie Rs. 21.00 cr. Rs. 26.00 cr. Rs. 24.00 cr. 11/09/2026 Haiwaan Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. 18/09/2026 Vibe Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 25/09/2026 Avengers: Endgame - Encore Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 25/09/2026 The Vvaan Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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