Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, Spider-Man Brand New Day could hit Rs. 50 Cr

Entering the Pinkvilla Predicts tracking this week are the Independence Day weekend releases, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. There is an update for Spider-Man: Brand New Day as well.

Awarapan 2 (14th August 2026)

First day box office forecast: Rs. 12-17 crore nett

The success of films like Saiyaara and the Sanam Teri Kasam re-release has renewed confidence in this brand of romantic musical dramas. Emraan Hashmi was synonymous with this space through the 2000s and early 2010s. One of these titles was Awarapan, released in 2007, a box office failure at the time of release but appears to have built a strong cult following, and the buzz is hot for the sequel since the announcement.

The teaser released was received well, with the film having a good scale and a hint of nostalgia. The music, which is crucial, hasn’t really worked till now, so the IP is doing heavy lifting at the moment. Even one hit song does the job, and if that happens, it could score really big.

Batwara 1947 (14th August 2026)

First day box office forecast: Rs. 4-7 crore nett

Sunny Deol saw a major revival in his career with the mega blockbuster success of Gadar 2 in 2023. This film, set in the same period as the original Gadar, was announced soon after and has been anticipated ever since.

However, the two teasers released so far aren’t close to the scale and front-footed mass appeal of Gadar. While the thematic similarities could work in its favour, this isn't a direct Gadar IP, so the carryover benefit is likely to be limited. The trailer is important, and it will offer more clarity on its prospects.

Other Updates

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is running hot with the pre-sales momentum. As such, the forecast is bumped a bit, with the high end rising to Rs. 50 crore nett. The updated range is Rs. 43-50 crore nett.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 23/07/2026 Jan Neta Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 30/07/2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rs. 43.00 cr. Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. 07/08/2026 Prahaar Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 14/08/2026 Awarapan 2 Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 13.00 cr. 14/08/2026 Batwara 1947 Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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