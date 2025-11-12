Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Dhurandhar and Tere Ishk Mein, Final Update for De De Pyaar De 2

Entering the tracking this week is Aditya Dhar directed Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh. It is also the first forecast for Tere Ishq Mein, as its update was missed last week.

Going forward, Pinkvilla Predicts will be updated on Tuesdays instead of Mondays.

Tere Ishq Mein (28/11/2025)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 4-7 crore

This year has seen a couple of surprise hits in the love story genre, namely Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release). These films lacked any kind of face value, but a key ingredient in their success was HIT music. Tere Ishq Mein is another film in the same zone. The title song has worked, though not at the level of Saiyaara and Deewaniyat.

The actor-director duo had a hit film, Raanjhanaa, with a good following back in 2013. Initially, this project was positioned as a sort of spiritual sequel, but that angle has since been dropped, and no marketing push has been made in that direction. That could have added some initial value.

Still, being the flavour of the season gives the film some expectations, more than what its cast alone might have otherwise commanded.

Dhurandhar (05/12/2025)

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 12-16 crore

This is a big-budget tentpole release, but from a genre which typically doesn’t score too big. The director had a big blockbuster in the same zone, Uri - The Surgical Strike, but that had real-world event hype helping it. The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, who hasn’t seen the best of times at the box office post-pandemic.

The only marketing material from the film so far was a teaser-plus-song, which was received well, though it will be the trailer that will give more clarity on the film’s prospects. The trailer was supposed to release yesterday, but was postponed due to the Delhi bomb attack. Subject to the trailer, the forecast may increase in the coming weeks.

Other Updates:

- The advance sales for De De Pyaar De 2 are low, in line with the single-digit opening day forecast in the previous weeks, albeit closer to the lower end of the range than the higher. The forecast is also lowered from Rs. 7-10 crore to Rs. 6-9 crore.

- Mastiii 4 trailer didn’t move the needle for the film. In fact, the forecast is lowered slightly from Rs. 1.5-3.5 crore to Rs. 1-3 crore.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 14/11/2025 De De Pyaar De 2 Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 9.00 cr. Rs. 7.50 cr. 21/11/2025 Mastiii 4 Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 21/11/2025 120 Bahadur Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. 21/11/2025 Gustaakh Ishq Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. 28/11/2025 Tere Ishk Mein Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. 05/12/2025 Dhurandhar Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr.

