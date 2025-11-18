Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Trailer Update for Dhurandhar and Tere Ishk Mein

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 1.5-3 crore

Kapil Sharma is a huge TV personality. He made his film debut in 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which opened very well and went on to become a HIT, riding purely on his face value. However, his next didn’t do much, also being released in a somewhat low period for the actor. KKPK 2 is a sequel, but there isn’t really any value in IP. The pull is still going to be the face value of Kapil.

The only marketing material out for the film so far is a song, which was decent but unlikely to do much. Either way, the wait is for the trailer, as ultimately it will be the comedy quotient that will determine the film’s prospects.

Other Updates:

- Dhurandar got a trailer today. The initial reception doesn’t seem to be moving the needle for the film. The trailer felt more like a teaser introducing characters, which artistically is fine, but from a commercial pov, probably needed to flaunt more of the movie, especially with the costs involved. Need to see if other marketing material does it. For now, the forecast remains unchanged.

- Tere Ishk Mein also got a trailer, which seems to have been received well. The exhibition sector appears to be optimistic about the film, especially with the recent success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, leading to a slight increase in the forecast for the film from Rs. 4-7 crore to Rs. 5-8 crore.

- The advances for this week's releases, Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur, will be starting tomorrow, so there is no advance related adjustment in the forecast, but the likelihood of any is low. 120 Bahadur is having some preview shows today; word-of-mouth publicity might offer some help to it.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release Date Title

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 21/11/2025 Mastiii 4 Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 21/11/2025 120 Bahadur Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. 21/11/2025 Gustaakh Ishq Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. 28/11/2025 Tere Ishk Mein Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. 05/12/2025 Dhurandhar Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. 12/12/2025 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr.

