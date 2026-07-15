Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Prahaar and Jan Neta (Hindi), final update for The Odyssey

Entering Pinkvilla Predicts tracking this week is Prahaar and Jan Neta (Hindi dubbed version of Jana Nayagan). This is the final update for The Odyssey.

Other Updates

The Odyssey pre-sales are tracking in a similar range to Oppenheimer, whilst trailing in ticket sales. The high ticket prices probably have something to do with it. Despite having softer admissions, the film can still open on par with or even better than Oppenheimer. While the forecast remains mostly unchanged, the range is narrowed to Rs. 15-18 crore nett from Rs. 15-20 crore nett previously.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 17/07/2026 The Odyssey Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. 23/07/2026 Jan Neta Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr. 30/07/2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rs. 40.00 cr. Rs. 48.00 cr. Rs. 45.00 cr. 07/08/2026 Prahaar Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.



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