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Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Prahaar and Jan Neta (Hindi), final update for The Odyssey

The Odyssey pre-sales are tracking in a similar range to Oppenheimer, whilst trailing in ticket sales.

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Jul 16, 2026  |  01:23 PM IST |  775K
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The Odyssey still (image courtesy of Warner Bros India)

Entering Pinkvilla Predicts tracking this week is Prahaar and Jan Neta (Hindi dubbed version of Jana Nayagan). This is the final update for The Odyssey.

Other Updates

The Odyssey pre-sales are tracking in a similar range to Oppenheimer, whilst trailing in ticket sales. The high ticket prices probably have something to do with it. Despite having softer admissions, the film can still open on par with or even better than Oppenheimer. While the forecast remains mostly unchanged, the range is narrowed to Rs. 15-18 crore nett from Rs. 15-20 crore nett previously. 

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release
Date		 Title Low-End
Forecast		 High-End
Forecast		 Pinpoint
Forecast
17/07/2026 The Odyssey Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr.
23/07/2026 Jan Neta Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr.
30/07/2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rs. 40.00 cr. Rs. 48.00 cr. Rs. 45.00 cr.
07/08/2026 Prahaar Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
 

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