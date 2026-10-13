Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Ramayana: Part One, final update for Jailer 2, Prahaar and Nayi Navelli

A big week at Pinkvilla Predicts, with Ramayana: Part One entering the tracking. This also marks the final update for Jailer 2 (Hindi), Nayi Navelli and Prahaar.

Ramayana: Part One (5th November 2026)

First day box office forecast: Rs. 65-75 crore nett

Ramayana is the big-screen adaptation of a timeless epic that commands the faith and devotion of not millions, but over a billion people. Of course, it is also the biggest motion picture ever made in the history of Indian cinema in terms of costs, and those costs are visible in the grand scale and the global aspirations.

Advertisement

If the film is big, naturally so are the expectations. While historic new benchmarks will be expected in the full run, the film has potential for resetting the initial records as well. That said, a couple of factors need to be taken into account before projecting its initial performance.

First and foremost is the release timing. Ramayana arrives in the pre-Diwali window, a period that has traditionally been softer at the box office. While the impact has reduced over the years, it still exists. In fact, it could be even more pronounced for a film like Ramayana, whose appeal extends deep into B, C and D centres, where the pre-Diwali slowdown tends to be more than it is in metros and A centres.

The sort of audience that devotional films (read Hanuman Ansh, Mahavtar Narsimha and so on) reach could add up to a sizeable number, but they don't necessarily contribute heavily on the opening day. Instead, they are more likely to prop up the legs of a film.

Advertisement

As an aside, there is a feeling that the marketing campaign hasn't quite matched the sheer scale of the film. That's not to say awareness is lacking, but an event film of this magnitude should ideally be plastered everywhere. Over the years, much has been said about how over-the-top promotional activities do not necessarily translate into ticket sales, and that may well be true. However, for a film like, i.e. Ramayana, it should probably be done even if for the optics. There is still enough time for the campaign to go up another gear, and hopefully that happens in the weeks leading up to release.

NOTE: There has been no official confirmation of paid previews as of now, and the above forecast is assuming there will be no previews.

Other Updates

Prahaar - There was a trailer update due for the film last week, but it got skipped. The commercial elements in it were stronger than expected, with the treatment being more front-footed. Still, the genre has limited initial value, so it will be relying on word of mouth to get going over the weekend. Based on that, there seems to be higher upside potential for the film and the forecast is revised upward to Rs. 1.50-4 crore nett.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 16/10/2026 Jailer 2 (Hindi) Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 1.75 cr. 16/10/2026 Nayi Navelli Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. 16/10/2026 Prahaar Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 23/10/2026 Udta Teer Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. 23/10/2026 Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.75 cr. 05/11/2026 Ramayana: Part One Rs. 65.00 cr. Rs. 75.00 cr. Rs. 67.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Advertisement

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 eyes a BIG Rs. 50 Cr opening day, Update for Jailer 2