Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Ikkis, final update for Dhurandhar

Entering the tracking this week are two films slated to release during the Christmas weekend, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Ikkis. This is also the final forecast for Dhurandhar, releasing this coming Friday.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 7-10 crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a rom-com starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead. The genre has struggled for an initial post-pandemic, with some of the recent films in the genre (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, De De Pyaar De 2, Param Sundari and so on) missing even a double-digit start, despite having a decent trailer and music. Tu Meri… hasn’t released a trailer yet, so judgment on that is pending. One song that is released doesn’t appear to be a hit.

The film has the advantage of a holiday release, though it will be facing stiff competition from Avatar 3, which will be on its seventh day.

Ikkis

First Day Box Office Forecast: Rs. 2-4 crore

The trailer for the film was impressive, but much like 120 Bahadur last week, the film is expected to be constrained by its genre appeal and will rely on positive word-of-mouth after release to gain traction.

The film holds additional emotional weight as the final screen appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away last month. This sentiment could provide a modest boost to the film’s opening.

Other Updates:

Although the pre-sales for Dhurandhar are in line with the earlier forecasted range of Rs. 13-17 crore, there is a sense of optimism with the reception pushing the film on the final day. As such, the forecast is upped slightly to Rs. 14-18 crore.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 got a trailer, which has comedy in both quality and quantity. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem theatrical enough, so the box office prospects seem low, particularly for the initial. The forecast remains largely unchanged.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 05/12/2025 Dhurandhar Rs. 14.00 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. 12/12/2025 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. 19/12/2025 Avatar: Fire and Ash Rs. 30.00 cr. Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 32.00 cr. 25/12/2025 Ikkis Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. 25/12/2025 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 9.00 cr.

