Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Udta Teer, Jailer 2 (Hindi), final update for The Vvaan and Avengers Endgame Encore

Entering the “Pinkvilla Predicts” tracking this week are multiple titles, including Udta Teer, Jailer 2 (Hindi), Prahaar and Nayyi Navelli.

This is the final update for The Vvaan and Avengers Endgame: Encore.

Udta Teer (9th October 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 3-5 crore nett

The trailer, released today, delivers a decent dose of comedy and has generated a fairly positive response. Had this film been released in 2019, it could have been looking at a solid opening. The problem is that it’s not 2019. Films in this zone are no longer working as they used to. The hope will be that word of mouth will push the film over the weekend, as initial value seems limited.

The film is also coming in the second week of Drishyam 3, which is expected to be a runaway blockbuster. The film's title feels rather fitting for the release situation it finds itself in.

Jailer 2 (Hindi) (16th October 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 4-7 crore nett

Sequel to the 2023 Kollywood blockbuster, which, while it didn’t do all that well theatrically in Hindi due to a poor release, found good recognition post-release. Coolie (Hindi) opened to Rs. 4.25 crore nett last year in clash with War 2, which is what a reasonable floor for the film is.

One caveat will be if it releases in national chains; if not, that could curtail its potential considerably.

Other Updates

The Vvaan: The film had advances open today, which have taken a start. The response is best in Bihar, where the subject being Chhath is a plus. There is a good amount of Bihari diaspora across major cities of India, so that should play well as well. There was a question on whether the Chhath factor will work for the film; the answer seems to be yes. As such, the low-end forecast is upped considerably to Rs. 5 crore nett from Rs. 3.50 crore nett, while the high end has also seen an uptick to Rs. 8 crore nett from Rs. 7 crore nett.

Avengers Endgame: Encore: The pre-sales for the film are running hot. Purely from sales, the film could open in the mid-teens, but from momentum, it seems like it will be Rs. 7-8 crore nett or so. However, the sales and, more importantly, momentum are limited by capacity, as only a fraction of shows are on sale yet. When full advance opens, the pre-sales should see another surge. Seeing the response so far in the limited rollout, a Rs. 10 crore nett opening seems likely. The final forecast for the film is Rs. 8-12 crore nett, with a pinpoint of Rs. 10 crore nett.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 25/09/2026 Avengers: Endgame - Encore Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. 25/09/2026 Vvan Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. 02/10/2026 Drishyam 3 Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Rs. 55.00 cr. 09/10/2026 Udta Teer Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. 16/10/2026 Jailer 2 (Hindi) Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. 16/10/2026 Nayi Navelli Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 16/10/2026 Prahaar Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 1.50 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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