Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast Toxic (Hindi) and Mirzapur The Movie, final update for Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947

Entering the Pinkvilla Predicts tracking this week are Toxic (Hindi) and Mirzapur: The Movie. This is the final forecast for Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947.

Toxic (Hindi) (26th August 2026)

First-day box office forecast: Rs. 15-20 crore

Initially scheduled for the Eid release in March earlier this year, the film was postponed to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2. That was a smart move. Back then, the film was expected to open around Rs. 10 crore nett, but now, being a solo release, the expectations are higher, at around Rs. 15-20 crore nett.

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The recently released trailer was rich in scale and has Yash donning his rocking-star image, which should work well in mass centres. The teaser released a few months back was probably a bit too over-the-top; the trailer seemed relatively conventional but on a very large scale.

The Milad holiday shall also help its prospects.

Mirzapur: The Movie (4th September 2026)

First day box office forecast: Rs. 14-20 crore

This is a bold call. The IP, which is a TV series, has a big following. The last season wasn’t received that well, but the viewership was huge. This film appears to be a big-screen reboot of the series.

This kind of medium transition has been done elsewhere in the world and has normally done strong numbers at the box office. In India, there is no precedent for this apart from comedy series like Khichdi, but those were entirely different audiences. This being youth-centric has better potential.

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There are still plenty of unknowns, and a clearer picture will emerge closer to release, but for now the outlook remains optimistic. It won't be a surprise if the film just blows up and gets close to the Rs. 30 crore mark, but it will be better to talk about that closer to release.

Other Updates

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 are releasing this Friday. Awarapan has a clear lead in the advance sales with what looks like a 100K-plus finish at national chains, potentially getting close to 125K. The film, however, may not get the fitting showcasing, as Batwara 1947, being distributed by PVRINOX, is getting equal shows despite a much smaller advance. That could limit its opening day somewhat; otherwise, Rs. 20 crore nett plus is a possibility for the film.

On the other hand, Batwara 1947 could benefit from this extra showcasing and may get some overflow business.

The final forecast for the two films is largely in line with the original forecast, with Awarapan 2 expected to be Rs. 16-21 crore nett and Batwara 1947 at Rs. 4-7 crore nett.

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Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 14/08/2026 Awarapan 2 Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 21.00 cr. Rs. 19.00 cr. 14/08/2026 Batwara 1947 Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr. 26/08/2026 Toxic (Hindi) Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 17.50 cr. 04/09/2026 Mirzapur: The Movie Rs. 14.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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