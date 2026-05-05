Pinkvilla Predicts: Forecast update for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Chand Mera Dil

Both new releases, Ek Din and Raja Shivaji (Hindi), opened as forecasted.

No new entry to Pinkvilla Predicts this week, in fact, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is postponed by two weeks, leading to it dropping from tracking. There is a trailer update for Pati Patni aur Woh Do and a forecast update for Chand Mera Dil.

Other Updates

- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do got a trailer last week. The initial response was mixed, with the trailer said to be not clear and the humour not hitting the mark. As a result, there is no bump in the forecast, which was hoped for from the trailer. The high-end forecast remains unchanged, but the low-end is lowered to Rs. 3.50 crore from Rs. 4 crore.

- With the postponement of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Chand Mera Dil is now a solo release, which offers it some upside. The music so far has been good, but it isn't buzzing yet, and that is key. The films in this zone gave some surprise openings last year. This one isn't there yet, but there is still time to go, and it can build it, especially if the trailer delivers. The high-end forecast has been increased to Rs. 6 crore; it could improve in the coming week.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 15/05/2026 Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. 22/05/2026 Chand Mera Dil Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, final update on Raja Shivaji