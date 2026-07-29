Pinkvilla Predicts: Spider-Man Brand New Day to lift Hollywood opening day record in India, trailer update for Batwara 1947

No new entry to the Pinkvilla Predicts tracking this week. This is the final update for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and also a trailer update for Batwara 1947.

Other Updates

- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging to record presales for Hollywood in India. It is also expected to have the record opening day, although a minor hurdle to that could be the mid-week Thursday release. If the film misses the record, it will likely be down to the Thursday release, but for now, it is expected to not fall short. The final forecast for the film is Rs. 50-60 crore nett, with a pinpoint of Rs. 55 crore nett.

- Batwara 1947 trailer was released yesterday. Sunny Deol plays a Muslim character saving a Hindu woman and her faith during partition. This doesn't seem like something that will appeal to the Gadar audiences in today's times. The trailer itself seemed lifeless. As such, the forecast is revised slightly downward to Rs. 3-6 crore nett from Rs. 4-7 crore nett.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 30/07/2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Rs. 55.00 cr. 07/08/2026 Prahaar Rs. 1.50 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 2.50 cr. 14/08/2026 Awarapan 2 Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 13.00 cr. 14/08/2026 Batwara 1947 Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 5.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, Spider-Man Brand New Day could hit Rs. 50 Cr