Pinkvilla Predicts: Trailer boosts confidence in Ramayana Part One, final update for Udta Teer

A delayed update for Pinkvilla Predicts this week. There are no new entries, but we have a trailer update for Ramayana: Part One and the final update for Udta Teer.

Other Updates

Ramayana: Part One released its trailer last week, and the response has been extremely positive. Confidence in the film was already high, but some of the assets released earlier had attracted criticism, mostly nonsense about VFX and all that, but this trailer has silenced all of that.

The advance bookings opened in India two days ago, and they are off to a superb start. Read more about that here. The marketing campaign is also gathering momentum, with multiple events taking place over the last couple of days.

The only caveat at this point is the pre-Diwali release window. It remains to be seen how much of an impact it will have, as it has been a while since a film of this scale arrived during this period. Nevertheless, with the trailer boosting confidence and the marketing campaign beginning to build momentum, the pinpoint forecast has been raised closer to the high end of the projected range.

Udta Teer has done little to move the needle on its buzz heading into the final week before release. Advances are in a similar range to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is broadly in line with expectations. The forecast remains largely unchanged, but the high end of the projected range now looks unlikely. Accordingly, the final forecast has been revised downward to Rs. 2.5-4 crore nett from Rs. 3-5 crore nett.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 23/10/2026 Udta Teer Rs. 2.50 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. 23/10/2026 Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Rs. 0.25 cr. Rs. 1.00 cr. Rs. 0.50 cr. 05/11/2026 Ramayana: Part One (Hindi) Rs. 68.00 cr. Rs. 78.00 cr. Rs. 75.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast of Ramayana: Part One, final update for Jailer 2, Prahaar and Nayi Navelli