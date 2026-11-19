No new entry to Pinkvilla Predicts this week. There is a trailer update for Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Other Updates

Yeh Prem Mol Liya launched its trailer yesterday. It was a well-cut promo and has been received fairly well. However, it hasn’t done much for the initial value of the film. It will be heavily reliant on the reception, and if that is positive, the evening shows could push the first-day number and the run beyond that. For now, the forecast has been revised downward from Rs. 4-7 crore nett to Rs. 3-6 crore nett.

BONUS

Avengers: Doomsday presales are off to a sensational start in India. The film has already vaulted over Rs. 20 crore nett, with the opening day nearing Rs. 15 crore nett. While we will have our first forecast for the film next week, as a bonus, we can certainly say that it will be “comfortably” over Rs. 100 crore GROSS on the first day. More on it, coming Tuesday.

Pinkvilla Predicts First Day Box Office Forecast is as follows:

Release

Date Title Low-End

Forecast High-End

Forecast Pinpoint

Forecast 27/11/2026 Yeh Prem Mol Liya Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. 27/11/2026 Gunmaster G9 Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. 04/12/2026 Maatrubhumi Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. 04/12/2026 Eetha Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr.

NOTE: The films featured in Pinkvilla Predicts are not the only releases scheduled over the coming weeks. The tracking generally focuses on titles with notable cast value, industry visibility, or measurable audience awareness before release.

The forecast/predictions are for the organic box office collections. It's impossible to predict the feeding, aka inorganic box office numbers.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, Eetha and Gunmaaster G9