Prahaar Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer drops by 60 per cent on Day 6, nets Rs 15 crore in 6 days

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its Day 6 (Wednesday), registering a 60 per cent drop from the previous day. That's a significant drop from the Dussehra Holiday. The legal drama, directed by Avinash Arun, took its 6-day theatrical cume to Rs. 15 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer is heading to close its first week at Rs. 16 to 17 crore or so. The movie garnered mixed reactions among the audience, which is why it is struggling at the box office. Based on current trends, the movie is heading to close its entire run around Rs. 30 crore net at the Indian box office.

Prahaar turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office. That's another non-HIT film for Maddock Films after Chhaava.

The box office collection of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in India is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2 crore 2 Rs. 3 crore 3 Rs. 3.5 crore 4 Rs. 2.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.25 crore 6 Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 15.00 crore

About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam follows an attorney navigating a challenging and high-profile case while dealing with professional pressure and strained family relationships. Relying on evidence, strategy, and principles, he fights for justice while facing the complexities of the system and the personal sacrifices that come with a landmark battle.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film features Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Nassar, Tarun Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Prasanna Ketkar, Ajinkya Deo, and Pranali Ghogare in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part One Advance Booking Update: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer off to a fantastic start, Sells 35,000 tickets at national chains in 24 hours