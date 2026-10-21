Prahaar Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer records good jump on first Tuesday, nets Rs 14 crore in 5 days

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, registered a 60 per cent growth on Tuesday, thanks to the Dussehra holiday. The movie added Rs. 3.25 crore to the tally, bringing its 5-day cume to Rs. 13.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Avinash Arun, the movie is expected to drop from here on as the festive fever is over. Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is heading to close its first week at Rs. 17-19 crore nett in India. That will be a decent total for the film. Depending on how the movie is performing, a Rs. 30 to 40 crore closing can be expected.

The movie bagged mixed reactions from the audience, which is why it is struggling at the box office. It will be another non-HIT film for Maddock Films after their blockbuster, Chhaava.

The box office collection of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in India is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2 crore 2 Rs. 3 crore 3 Rs. 3.5 crore 4 Rs. 2.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 13.75 crore

About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam follows an attorney navigating a challenging and high-profile case while dealing with professional pressure and strained family relationships. Relying on evidence, strategy, and principles, he fights for justice while facing the complexities of the system and the personal sacrifices that come with a landmark battle.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film features Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Nassar, Tarun Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Prasanna Ketkar, Ajinkya Deo, and Pranali Ghogare in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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