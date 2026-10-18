Prahaar Day 2 Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer collects Rs 3 crore on Saturday, needs better hold ahead

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam collected Rs. 3 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), registering a 50 per cent spike from the opening day. The Rajkummar Rao starrer took its two-day theatrical cume to Rs. 5 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Avinash Arun, the movie is heading to close its first weekend at Rs. 8 to 9 crore at the Indian box office. That will be a low weekend. Since the word-of-mouth is mixed, the movie is likely to struggle on weekdays too and close its entire run at a disappointing end.

Had the Rajkummar Rao film gained a positive reception, it would have recorded a better run. How far it can go at the box office will depend on how it holds on weekdays.

The box office collection of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in India is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2 crore 2 Rs. 3 crore (est.) Total Rs. 5 crore

About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam follows a lawyer as he navigates a challenging, high-profile case. Balancing mounting professional pressure with strained family relationships, he relies on evidence, legal strategy, and constitutional principles to pursue fairness. The film explores his determination, the complexities of the system, and the personal sacrifices involved in a landmark battle.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film features Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Nassar, Tarun Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Prasanna Ketkar, Ajinkya Deo, Pranali Ghogare, and others in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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