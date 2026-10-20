Prahaar Day 4 Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer collects Rs 2 crore on first Monday, nets Rs 10 crore in total

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam witnesses a slight drop in collections on its first Monday, earning around Rs. 2 crore nett at the Indian box office on Day 4. The film's total collection now stands at Rs. 10.5 crore nett.

The film had a low opening weekend, collecting Rs. 2 crore on Friday before witnessing a jump to Rs. 3 crore on Saturday. Sunday's estimated collection of Rs. 3.5 crore took its three-day total to Rs. 8.5 crore nett.

However, the film's Monday collection indicates that sustaining the weekend momentum could prove challenging. While this was expected after Sunday, the overall numbers remain modest, leaving the film with considerable ground to cover in the coming days.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer had already received mixed word of mouth, which could weigh on its weekday performance. A stronger audience response might have helped the film build better momentum, but its theatrical run will now depend on how well it holds through the week.

The box office collection of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in India is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2 crore 2 Rs. 3 crore 3 Rs. 3.5 crore 4 Rs. 2 crore (est.) Total Rs. 10.5 crore

About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam follows an attorney navigating a challenging and high-profile case while dealing with professional pressure and strained family relationships. Relying on evidence, strategy, and principles, he fights for justice while facing the complexities of the system and the personal sacrifices that come with a landmark battle.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film features Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Nassar, Tarun Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Prasanna Ketkar, Ajinkya Deo, and Pranali Ghogare in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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