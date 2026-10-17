Prahaar Opening Day Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer opens low, collects Rs 2 crore on Day 1

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam began its box office journey on a low note. The Rajkummar Rao starrer collected Rs 2 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to see decent growth over the weekend and close its first weekend around Rs. 6 to 8 crore nett or so.

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience. The movie needs to register a strong hold ahead in order to have a chance at the box office. It is facing a couple of other releases, including Nayyi Navelli, Jailer 2, Whalefall, and others.

The box office collection of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in India is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2 crore (est.) Total Rs. 2 crore

About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam follows a lawyer as he navigates a challenging, high-profile case. Balancing mounting professional pressure with strained family relationships, he relies on evidence, legal strategy, and constitutional principles to pursue fairness. The film explores his determination, the complexities of the system, and the personal sacrifices involved in a landmark battle.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film features Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Nassar, Tarun Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Prasanna Ketkar, Ajinkya Deo, Pranali Ghogare, and others in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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