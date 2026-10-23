Prahaar Opening Week Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer collects Rs 16 crore in 7 days, marching towards disappointing end

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam added Rs 1 to 1.10 crore to the tally on its Day 7 (Thursday), registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. The movie wrapped up its first week at Rs. 16 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Avinash Arun, the movie garnered mixed reception among the audience, which is why it is struggling at the box office. Had the film met with positive reviews, it would have performed slightly better. The movie needs to show strong hold in the second week to have a chance at the box office.

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Considering how the film is performing at the box office, it is heading to close its entire run around Rs. 25 to 35 crore nett in India. That said, the movie is marching towards a disappointing end.

The box office collection of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in India is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2 crore 2 Rs. 3 crore 3 Rs. 3.5 crore 4 Rs. 2.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.25 crore 6 Rs. 1.25 crore 7 Rs. 1.00 to 1.10 crore (est.) Total Rs. 16.00 crore

About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam follows an attorney navigating a challenging and high-profile case while dealing with professional pressure and strained family relationships. Relying on evidence, strategy, and principles, he fights for justice while facing the complexities of the system and the personal sacrifices that come with a landmark battle.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film features Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Nassar, Tarun Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Prasanna Ketkar, Ajinkya Deo, and Pranali Ghogare in key roles.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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