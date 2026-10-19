Prahaar Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer nets Rs 8.50 crore in 3 days, needs better trends ahead

Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam has recorded a low opening weekend at the Indian box office. The film collected around Rs 3.5 crore nett on Day 3, taking its total opening weekend collection to approximately Rs 8.5 crore nett.

The film opened with Rs 2 crore on Friday and witnessed a 50 per cent jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 3 crore nett. Its two-day total stood at Rs 5 crore nett before Sunday’s collections were added.

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The movie has had a low opening weekend and is heading towards a disappointing trend at the box office. Despite the growth in collections on Saturday and Sunday, the overall numbers remain underwhelming.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer has received mixed word-of-mouth, which could affect its performance during the weekdays. Had it received a more positive response from audiences, the Rajkummar Rao starrer might have had a better chance of sustaining its box office run.

The box office collection of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in India is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2 crore 2 Rs. 3 crore 3 Rs. 3.5 crore (est.) Total Rs. 8.5 crore

About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam follows an attorney navigating a challenging and high-profile case while dealing with professional pressure and strained family relationships. Relying on evidence, strategy, and principles, he fights for justice while facing the complexities of the system and the personal sacrifices that come with a landmark battle.

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Apart from Rajkummar Rao , the film features Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Nassar, Tarun Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Prasanna Ketkar, Ajinkya Deo and Pranali Ghogare in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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