Prahaar The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer turns FLOP, adds only Rs 3 crore in 2nd weekend

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam recorded a big drop of 65 per cent in its second weekend, adding only Rs. 3.10 crore to the tally, with Rs. 1.25 crore coming on Saturday and Sunday each. This took its 10-day theatrical cume to Rs. 19.10 crore at the Indian box office. With this sort of disappointing trend, the Rajkummar Rao starrer turned into a flop venture.

Directed by Avinash Arun, the legal drama garnered average word-of-mouth, which is why it met with such a dismal run at the box office. Based on current trends, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is heading to close its entire run somewhere around Rs. 25 crore nett.

The box office collection of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in India is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2 crore 2 Rs. 3 crore 3 Rs. 3.5 crore 4 Rs. 2.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.25 crore 6 Rs. 1.25 crore 7 Rs. 1.00 crore 8 Rs. 0.60 crore 9 Rs. 1.25 crore 10 Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 19.10 crore

About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam follows an attorney navigating a challenging and high-profile case while dealing with professional pressure and strained family relationships. Relying on evidence, strategy, and principles, he fights for justice while facing the complexities of the system and the personal sacrifices that come with a landmark battle.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film features Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Nassar, Tarun Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Prasanna Ketkar, Ajinkya Deo, and Pranali Ghogare in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer rises to Rs. 443 Cr in India after a strong 2nd weekend