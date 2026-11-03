Prahaar The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam Final Box Office: Rajkummar Rao starrer legal drama to wrap theatrical run at Rs. 19.50 crore

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The movie opened its box office run on a low note; however, it went on to collect Rs. 13 crore in its first week. The legal drama further added Rs. 4.50 crore in the second week, registering a 65 per cent drop from the opening week.

As per estimates, the movie is looking to close its third week at Rs. 2 crore nett, which will bring its total cume to Rs. 19.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. That will also mark its end at the box office, as the movie is already earning in lakhs now. With the arrival of Ramayana this weekend, it will be out of the cinemas.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. Had the film received a positive reception, it would have had some chance of recording a healthy run.

The box office collection of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam in India is as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 13 crore Week 2 Rs. 4.5 crore Week 3 Rs. 2 crore (est.) Total Rs. 19.50 crore

About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Prahaar follows an attorney navigating a challenging and high-profile case while dealing with professional pressure and strained family relationships. Relying on evidence, strategy, and principles, he fights for justice while facing the complexities of the system and the personal sacrifices that come with a landmark battle.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film features Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, Nassar, Tarun Sharma, Ritvik Sahore, Prasanna Ketkar, Ajinkya Deo, and Pranali Ghogare in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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