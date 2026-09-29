Prahaar Trailer Out: Rajkummar Rao shines as fierce Ujjwal Nikam, Jaideep Ahlawat brings the tension

Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films unveiled the trailer of Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam today at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. The trailer introduced Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam, bringing intensity and sensitivity to the portrayal of a man whose life became intertwined with a defining chapter in India’s legal history.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat joined him in the film, while filmmaker Avinash Arun Dhaware of Pataal Lok and Three of Us fame brought the story to the screen through his distinctive cinematic vision.

Sharing the trailer on the social media, the makers wrote, "Naa bandook, naa goli, sirf saboot aur sachhai. Yeh tha Ujjwal Nikam ka Prahaar. #Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam trailer out now. In cinemas 16th October, 2026."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Prahaar is a story of courage, conviction and an unrelenting pursuit of justice. Rajkummar Rao looked pitch perfect in the role of Ujjwal Nikam. His look, moustache and body language seem exactly as of the real life personality.

Jaideep Ahlawat is playing another strong character in the film. It looked like he is playing a Pakistani character. The face-off between Rajkummar Rao and Jaideep Ahlawat will be a treat to watch for the audience. Overall, the trailer promised an intense legal drama surrounding Mumbai 26/11 attack. Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam releases in cinemas on 16th October 2026. It will be interesting to see how Prahaar performs at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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