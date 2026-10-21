Premada Oorali 4th Tuesday Box Office Collections: Kannada film records 30 per cent jump on Dussehra, approaches Rs 100 crore mark

Premada Oorali continued to witness a solid run at the box office. The Kannada film added Rs. 4.25 crore to the tally on the Dussehra holiday, registering a 30 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its fourth week's cume to Rs. 19.75 crore in five days. It is heading to close this week at Rs. 25 crore or so.

The running cume of Premada Oorali now stands at Rs. 93.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is expected to enter the Rs. 100 crore club, possibly by the end of this week. The way it is performing, the movie has huge potential to smash over Rs. 115-125 crore in its full run, depending on how it trends ahead.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 16 Rs. 7.25 cr. Day 17 Rs. 8.75 cr. Day 18 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 19 Rs. 4.75 cr. Day 20 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 21 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 22 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 23 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 24 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 25 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 26 Rs. 4.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 93.25 cr.

More about Premada Oorali

Set in a rural village, Premada Oorali follows Naganna, a widowed farmer who wants his son, Santhu, to marry an educated woman and complete their family. Santhu is set to marry Rukmini, an educated outsider who challenges traditional village norms.

However, the situation becomes complicated when Vasantha, Santhu’s childhood friend, harbours unspoken feelings for him. Torn between a love triangle and his father’s expectations, Santhu finds himself caught in an emotional conflict that tests his relationships and forces him to make a difficult choice.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 India Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer adds Rs 52 crore on Dussehra holiday, smashes Rs 325 crore in 6 days