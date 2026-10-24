Premada Oorali 5th Friday Box Office Collections: Kannada film enters 5th week with GOOD Rs 2 crore, grosses Rs 103.50 crore in 29 days
Premada Oorali dropped by 40 per cent on its fifth Friday. The Kannada film is heading to close its entire run around Rs. 125 crore gross mark.
Premada Oorali maintained a good hold at the box office. The Kannada film entered the 5th week, collecting Rs 2 crore on Friday. That's around a 40 per cent drop from last Friday. The movie took its entire theatrical cume to Rs. 103.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.
That's a huge feat for such a small film that started its box office journey with under Rs. 10 lakh on Day 1. Premada Oorali fetched almost all its collections from its home state. That said, the movie emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office.
If the film sustains for a couple of weeks, it will smash over Rs. 125 crore or so in its full run. That will make it the fourth highest-grossing Kannada film ever in Karnataka after Kantara Chapter 1, Kantara, and KGF Chapter 2. The success of Premada Oorali came as a big surprise for Sandalwood, as the industry recently saw a mishap with Toxic.
The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:
|
Week/Day
|
Gross
|
|
|
Week 1
|
Rs. 6.25 cr.
|
Week 2
|
Rs. 27.75 cr.
|
Week 3
|
Rs. 39.00 cr.
|
Day 22
|
Rs. 3.25 cr.
|
Day 23
|
Rs. 4.25 cr.
|
Day 24
|
Rs. 5.25 cr.
|
Day 25
|
Rs. 3.50 cr.
|Day 26
|
Rs. 4.50 cr.
|Day 27
|
Rs. 4.75 cr.
|Day 28
|
Rs. 3.00 cr.
|Day 29
|
Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.)
|
Total
|
Rs. 103.50 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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