Premada Oorali 5th Friday Box Office Collections: Kannada film enters 5th week with GOOD Rs 2 crore, grosses Rs 103.50 crore in 29 days

Premada Oorali maintained a good hold at the box office. The Kannada film entered the 5th week, collecting Rs 2 crore on Friday. That's around a 40 per cent drop from last Friday. The movie took its entire theatrical cume to Rs. 103.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

That's a huge feat for such a small film that started its box office journey with under Rs. 10 lakh on Day 1. Premada Oorali fetched almost all its collections from its home state. That said, the movie emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office.

If the film sustains for a couple of weeks, it will smash over Rs. 125 crore or so in its full run. That will make it the fourth highest-grossing Kannada film ever in Karnataka after Kantara Chapter 1, Kantara, and KGF Chapter 2. The success of Premada Oorali came as a big surprise for Sandalwood, as the industry recently saw a mishap with Toxic.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.75 cr. Week 3 Rs. 39.00 cr. Day 22 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 23 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 24 Rs. 5.25 cr. Day 25 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 26 Rs. 4.50 cr. Day 27 Rs. 4.75 cr. Day 28 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 29 Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 103.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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