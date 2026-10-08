Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film collects Rs 3.75 crore on second Wednesday, grosses Rs 28 crore in 13 days

Premada Oorali, starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu, collected Rs. 3.75 crore on Day 13 (second Wednesday). That's a nominal drop from the previous day. The Kannada film took its second week's cume to Rs. 22.25 crore in 6 days and is looking to close this week around the Rs. 25 crore mark.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 6 crore, the two-week's theatrical cume of Premada Oorali will reach Rs. 30 to 32 crore. The Kannada film emerged as a big success at the box office, despite opening under the Rs. 10 lakh mark.

It can't be said where the film will eventually end, but it's always great seeing such a phenomenon unfold. These sorts of runs are happening quite often these days. One of the latest examples is Hanuman Ansh, which went on to collect more than Rs. 300 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Day 8 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 9 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 10 Rs. 4.50 cr. Day 11 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 12 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 13 Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 28.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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