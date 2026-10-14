Premada Oorali Box Office Colections: Kannada film continues OUTSTANDING trend on 3rd Tuesday, grosses Rs 64 crore in 19 days

Kannada film Premada Oorali maintained an outstanding hold at the box office, grossing Rs. 4.75 crore on Day 19. The movie registered a 5 per cent drop from the previous day. The third week of Premada Oorali reached Rs. 30.75 crore in five days. It is expected to close this week at Rs. 38 crore or so.

The Kannada romantic comedy drama, starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu, took its entire cume to Rs. 63.75 crore gross in 19 days. It is heading to take its entire theatrical cume to Rs. 70 crore or so.

The movie has already emerged as a big Hit at the box office. Based on current trends, the movie is on track to gross over the Rs 100 crore mark in its full run.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 16 Rs. 7.25 cr. Day 17 Rs. 8.75 cr. Day 18 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 19 Rs. 4.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 63.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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