Premada Oorali Box Office Colections: Kannada film continues SOLID trend on 2nd Tuesday, grosses Rs 24.50 crore in 12 days

Premada Oorali, starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu, emerged as a big success at the box office. The movie opened with less than Rs.10 lakh on its first day and saw its collection rise exponentially, thanks to positive word-of-mouth. It closed its first week around Rs. 6 crore, more than 60 times its first day. The last day of the week was nearly Rs. 2 crore.

It started the 2nd week on an even better note, grossing over Rs. 3 crore and is still on a ramp, with weekdays collecting more than the holiday 2nd Friday. Premada Oorali grossed around Rs. 4 crore on its 2nd Tuesday (Day 12), taking the 2nd week's cume to Rs. 18.50 crore in five days. It is looking to take its entire run to the Rs 30 crore mark by the end of its two weeks.

It can't be said where the film will eventually end, but it's always great seeing such a phenomenon unfold. These sorts of runs are happening quite often these days.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Day 8 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 9 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 10 Rs. 4.50 cr. Day 11 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 12 Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 24.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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