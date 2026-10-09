Premada Oorali Box Office Colections: Kannada film emerges BIG SUCCESS, collects Rs 33 crore in two weeks

Premada Oorali, starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu, grossed Rs. 4.10 crore on its Day 14 (second Thursday), wrapping up the second week at Rs. 26.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's more than 4x what it grossed in its first week.

The running cume of the Kannada film reached Rs. 32.75 crore gross at the Indian box office in 14 days of its theatrical run. The movie is expected to keep gaining traction further as well. The way it is performing, it can go anywhere. What makes its success even more appealing is its opening day, which was less than Rs. 10 lakh.

Premada Oorali has already emerged as a big success. It will be interesting to see how far it can go at the box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Day 8 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 9 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 10 Rs. 4.60 cr. Day 11 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 12 Rs. 3.90 cr. Day 13 Rs. 4.15 cr. Day 14 Rs. 4.10 cr. Total Rs. 32.75 cr.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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