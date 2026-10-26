Premada Oorali Box Office Colections: Kannada film fetches STRONG Rs 9.50 crore in 5th weekend, grosses Rs 110 crore

Premada Oorali collected Rs. 4 crore on its 5th Sunday, registering a 15 per cent spike from the previous day. The Kannada film closed its 5th weekend at Rs. 9.50 crore gross, bringing its entire theatrical cume to Rs. 110.75 crore.

The movie is performing extremely well at the box office. Based on current trends, it is heading towards a finish around the Rs. 125 crore mark. That will put it among the top grossers of Kannada cinema like Kantara, Kantara Chapter, and KGF Chapter 2.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.75 cr. Week 3 Rs. 39.00 cr. Week 4 Rs. 28.25 cr. Day 29 Rs. 2.00 cr. Day 30 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 31 Rs. 4.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 110.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Prahaar The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer turns FLOP, adds only Rs 3 crore in 2nd weekend